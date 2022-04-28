MATTAWA — A semi-truck driver from Texas and her passenger were injured in a rollover crash Thursday morning on state Route 243 near Mattawa.
Brandi Miller, 27, was driving a truck south on SR 243, about 12 miles south of Mattawa, when she reportedly drove off the road to the left, according to the state patrol.
State troopers say she then overcorrected, causing the truck to roll.
Miller and her passenger, 37-year-old Missouri resident Zechariah Tuttle, were both hurt and taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Troopers reported Tuttle was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol cited Miller for wheels off the roadway.