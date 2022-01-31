OTHELLO — Two people were injured in a collision on Friday on state Route 26 near Othello.
Alan Huerta Martinez, 30, was driving a 2010 Peterbilt semi-truck east on SR 26. He had slowed down and was attempting to make a left turn onto Lucy Road when the semi was struck by a 2005 Chrysler 300, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say the driver of the Chrysler, 30-year-old Renton resident Luke W. Weaver, had attempted to pass the truck as it was turning.
Huerta Martinez was not injured. Both Weaver and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, were injured and taken to the hospital.
The state patrol reported Weaver’s unsafe pass caused the wreck and citations are pending.