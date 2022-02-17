RITZVILLE — Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday evening on state Route 261 south of Ritzville.
John M. Gielisch, a 65-year-old Ritzville man, was driving a 1992 Ford Explorer north on SR 261, about five miles south of Ritzville, when he reportedly crossed the centerline, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The SUV collided head-on with a southbound 2020 GMC Terrain. The two vehicles came to rest blocking the highway.
State troopers reported both Gielisch and the driver of the GMC, 63-year-old Yelm resident Edward D. Bartlett, died at the scene.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck. State Route 261 was closed for about five hours.