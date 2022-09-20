OTHELLO — Two people were killed in a collision Monday night on state Route 26 in Othello.
Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano, a 51-year-old Othello man, was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra south on Reynolds Road just after 9 p.m. when he reportedly failed to yield to a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado heading east on SR 26, according to the state patrol.
Troopers say Ambrocio Lauriano continued across SR 26 and collided with the pickup truck.
The pickup truck, driven by 68-year-old Warden resident Marcelo Pruneda, overturned after the collision. Both vehicles came to rest on the southeast corner of the highway.
Both Ambrocio Lauriano and Pruneda died at the scene. State troopers say Pruneda was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.
SR 26 was closed in both directions for about two hours.