MOSES LAKE - Two alleged drunk drivers were arrested after crashing into poles next to the Washington State Patrol office in Moses Lake.
State troopers say one driver hit a power pole next to the patrol office. In a separate incident, The flag pole next to the office front door was hit by a vehicle.
Both drivers were arrested for DUI, according to Trooper John Bryant. Both wrecks occurred early in the morning.
The driver that hit the flag pole drove through the parking lot and came to a stop next to the building.
The power pole that was struck had to be replaced.
Bryant told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ that road construction in the area may have confused both drivers. The road in front of the state patrol office is being turned into a one-way street, leading to the Interstate 90 on-ramp.