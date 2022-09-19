MOSES LAKE - Deputies say two suspected burglars were taken into custody Monday night after burglarizing a home in Soap Lake in the early afternoon.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in the 20000 block of B.5 NE in Soap Lake.
Grant County deputies were able to acquire the location of where the two subjects fled to. With assistance from Moses Lake Police, Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Five Star Apartments on Arnold Drive near Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.
Deputies say it took about two hours to convince the two burglary suspects to come out of the apartment. The suspects came out after a tactical team arrived on site. The duo exited the building before the tactical team entered.
The possessions that were stolen from the home were not disclosed.
The suspects have been charged with felony residential burglary.