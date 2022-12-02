RITZVILLE — Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday in connection to a number of burglaries in the Ritzville area.
Adams County deputy responded about 4 p.m. after a break-in was reported in the 1200 block of North Hoefel Road. Deputies arrived to find two men and a woman on the property.
Deputies say one male suspect took off running. K9 units and the state patrol responded in an attempt to locate the man but he was never found.
The two other suspects, 22-year-old Ritzville resident Stuart Lee McKenney and 37-year-old Ritzville resident Shaline A. Stoyak, were both arrested for second-degree burglary, residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies determined multiple shops and a home had been broken into and the suspects had stolen property from inside the buildings. Multiple vehicles were also found damaged with parts missing.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.