MOSES LAKE - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police Capt. Dave Sands says the two suspects were tracked down in the Spokane area Tuesday afternoon.
Officers had responded about 2:30 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call in the area of South Gumwood Street and West Broadway Avenue. The victim told police a Honda had pulled up next to them and a passenger in the car had exited, firing a single shot at the victim.
No one was injured.
Moses Lake detectives on Tuesday were granted warrants and information was put out in an attempt to locate Raymond Ramirez, a 22-year-old Moses Lake resident and the alleged shooter, a 22-year-old Kennewick resident Ray Valdez, whom police say was driving the Honda at the time of the shooting.
Spokane County deputies located the suspects’ Honda in the Airway Heights area on Tuesday and both suspects were taken into custody. Both suspects have been brought back to Grant County and were booked into jail for second-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Their vehicle was also impounded for a search warrant.
Ramirez had been cited and released early in the morning on Jan. 9 after he was reportedly seen attempting to enter several vehicles on North Dale Road. Ramirez reportedly admitted to having multiple warrants then became “very hostile” while speaking with police. He was taken into custody and placed in a patrol vehicle where officers say he tried to kick out the cage separators and windows and threatened law enforcement. Ramirez was taken to a holding cell and was later cited and released due to the warrants and citations being only misdemeanors.