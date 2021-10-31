MOSES LAKE - Two teenagers were arrested following a shooting Saturday morning in Moses Lake.
At about 10 a.m. Saturday, Moses Lake police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Earl Road in the Knolls Vista neighborhood.
Police say the suspects were in a gold Cadillac and were parked across from the victim’s residence. The suspects pulled away from the curb and passed in front of the victim’s vehicle and had turned onto Earl Road. The victim also turned onto Earl Road as they were going to a nearby home.
“The Cadillac stopped in the middle of the roadway on Earl Road,” Moses Lake police stated. “The victims attempted to drive around the Cadillac as they were not sure what the suspect vehicle was doing.”
Police say the victim noticed a handgun pointed out the driver’s side window of the Cadillac before the suspect’s opened fire. The victim, legally armed with a handgun, returned fire in self-defense.
Shortly after, a 15-year-old arrived at Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The teen was treated and released from the hospital before investigators could establish probable cause for an arrest.
Early Sunday morning, the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team served a search warrant at a home on Basin Street. The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old suspect were both taken into custody for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Investigators also located the Cadillac in the driveway, which had bullet holes in the side.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 509-764-3896.