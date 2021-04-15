Driving with studded tires is no longer lawful in Washington now that we’re two weeks past the studded tire deadline in our state.
However, iFIBER ONE News knows that not everyone remembers that mandate, which is why it reached out to District 6 Trooper John Bryant.
District 6 encompasses Grant, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties.
Bryant provided us a tally of the number of motorists who were caught using studded tires in the region from April 1 to April 15. Out of all five counties, Bryant says 12 vehicles were pulled over for rolling with studded tires in Chelan and Douglas counties. Four were caught in Grant County, one in Kittitas, but none in Okanogan County.
In total, Bryant says 17 drivers had the illegal tires on after March 31, but none were issued tickets. Out of the 17, 15 motorists were issued verbal warnings and two were given written warnings.
The penalty for driving with studded tires in the Evergreen State is a $136 fine.
Studded tires damage roads when conditions are dry.