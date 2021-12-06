CASHMERE - If you live in the Wenatchee Valley, there was a better-than-normal chance of winning the lottery last week. Two area residents had won $50,000 each only two days apart.
On Dec. 3, Kim H. purchased her winning Twelve Elves scratch ticket from the Pioneer Market in Cashmere. Kim won the $50,000 top prize. Out of the 1,265,350 Twelve Elves tickets printed, only four contained the top prize.
On Dec. 1, Bryon F. bought his winning Loteria scratch ticket form the Walmart in Wenatchee. Bryon didn’t win Loteria’s $250,000 prize, but he did cash in on the $50,000 runner-up prize.