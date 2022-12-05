HARRINGTON — A Washington State Department of Transportation plow was struck by a car Monday morning in Lincoln County, the second WSDOT plow struck over a 12-hour period.
The WSDOT plow truck was rear-ended on SR 28, just west of Harrington. The collision led to SR 28 being closed.
Late Sunday night, a WSDOT plow was also hit west of Spokane. The driver of the car involved was arrested for DUI.
WSDOT also reported a number of drivers lately passing plows on the shoulder or following plows too close.
“We can’t say this enough, please give our crews space,” WSDOT officials stated.