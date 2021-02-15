RITZVILLE - Two Washington State Department of Transportation snow plows were struck near Ritzville in the past three days.
On Saturday, a plow was clearing US 395 south of Ritzville when the plow was struck from behind by a pickup truck driving too fast for conditions, according to WSDOT.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.
On Monday morning, again on US 395 near Ritzville, a vehicle struck the back of a plow. The driver also had minor injuries.
Both plows that were struck had “quite a bit of damage,” WSDOT officials said.
WSDOT is reminding drivers to slow down, drive for conditions, give plows space and do not attempt to pass a snow plow.