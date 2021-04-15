EPHRATA - Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Tyson Hill to fill the open judge position in Grant County Superior Court.
Hill, who has been serving as Grant County District Court Judge since 2013, is replacing Judge John Antosz, who announced his retirement March 4. Antosz served as judge since 1999.
Hill becomes the first to serve as a judge in both Grant County district and superior courts.
“For years, Tyson has demonstrated his fitness for the bench in Grant County,” Inslee stated. “To those who appear or practice before him in his district courtroom, he is trusted and respected. I expect he will quickly earn the same trust and respect on the Superior Court.”
Hill was appointed by Grant County commissioners in 2013 to fill a newly-created third district court judge position. Hill was elected to the position in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
Hill is expected to be sworn in to his new position on April 23.
“Being a judge has been both challenging and rewarding,” Hill stated. “While I am excited for this new opportunity, I am also a bit nervous. I really want to do a good job. I am so thankful for all the encouragement along the way, and for the faith and support of the attorneys, judges, and community at large as I transition to Superior Court.”
The Grant County commissioners will need to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Hill’s term in district court. His term comes to an end January 2023.