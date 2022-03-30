SPOKANE - With a 60% increase in overdoses over the last two years, a pair of lawyers in eastern Washington say it'll take more than law enforcement to rid the region of its fentanyl problem.
KREM 2 News in Spokane spoke to The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington this week. Vanessa Waldref is the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington and Stephanie Van Marter is the U.S. Assistant Attorney for Eastern Washington. Two prosecuting duo say fentanyl, a synthetic opioid arrived in eastern Washington in 2016 and has consumed the criminal drug trade since.
"In my 30 years of law enforcement experience, I've never seen something so deadly," Assistant U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Stephanie Van Marter told KREM 2.
Marter says a 1,000-pill seizure was significant several years ago, but now...law enforcement are seizing 10,000 to 50,000 pills at a time.
"The reason that is so frightening is that those fentanyl-laced pills are getting into every aspect of our community," Van Marter told the TV station. "Our community needs to know that they exist and you are correct, one pill can kill and they look safe."
The prosecuting pair say the most dangerous aspect of fentanyl pills are its potent, unregulated contents; they say a single pill can be fatal.
"If you took a sugar packet and you opened it up and spread it across the table, and you separated five to seven granules of that sugar packet, that could be sufficient to cause a fatal overdose," Van Marter said. "If we are dealing with a more synthesized fentanyl, like Carfentanil, you're talking about one to two granules, that could cause a fatal overdose."
Marter and Waldref say they are targeting cartels moving fentanyl along along I-90.
The U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Washington is pleading with the community to deter their loved ones from using the drug.