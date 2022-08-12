SPOKANE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $6 million to the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program.
The funding is provided through the Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
The Grant County Conservation District and seven contributing partners on the Odessa program plan to help agricultural producers replace groundwater irrigation systems with Columbia River surface water for high-value irrigated farmland that currently relies on the rapidly declining Odessa Subarea Aquifer.
The partnership plans to work with up to 13 farms and ultimately leave more than 33,000 acre-feet of water in the aquifer each year. Groundwater replacement will improve water quality and quantity for municipalities, strengthen the agriculture industry to be more climate resilient, and encourage local job growth, according to the Department of Agriculture.