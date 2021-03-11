Washington’s top-tier ranking as America’s best state to live in may seem a bit exalted to some, but U.S. News says it ranked the northwest-most mainland state at number 1 for a good reason.
Taking it a step further, the nationally-read publication put the Evergreen State at #1 for the second year in a row which is based off of data in 2019 and 2020.
The publication annually ranks all 50 states across a myriad of categories, such as health care, opportunity, the economy and education. Washington ranked first for broadband access and GDP growth, as well as tying for first for government credit rating score and ranking in the top ten of five other categories.
“I am so happy for the people of Washington to take home this honor again. It takes all 7.6 million of us to make this state the dynamic place it truly is. Washingtonians are motivated to lead and innovate in all aspects of our society, in labor, business, education, health, and so much more,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “It was that same spirit that helped us bounce back from being the first state in the nation hit by COVID-19, and we are on our way to a robust recovery because of our unique attributes.”
According to the study, education is ranked #4, economy is ranked #4, infrastructure is ranked #3, healthcare is situated at #8, and fiscal stability is #6.
What’s the worst state to live in according to the study? Louisiana. As far as Washington’s neighboring states are concerned, Idaho is ranked as the fifth-best state to live in and Oregon has a ranking of 22.