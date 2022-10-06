EAST WENATCHEE - US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Thursday to survey an Apple Capital Loop project that got $92 million in federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant funds.
Buttigieg spoke publicly at the podium during a meet and greet with community leaders who thanked him for his efforts in helping make the funding possible.
Of the $92 million, $5 million is dedicated to a pedestrian crossing over SR 28/Sunset Highway; it will connect East Wenatchee to the pedestrian bridge that spans over the Columbia River to Wenatchee. The funding will allow the City of Wenatchee to construct a network of projects on an 11-mile loop, including intersection improvements to SR 285/North Wenatchee Avenue, construction of a railroad underpass on McKittrick Street, and replacement of a signalized intersection with a roundabout at US 2/Easy Street. It will also create an approximately 2.5-mile bypass of SR 285, replace an at-grade intersection with a half-diamond grade-separated interchange, and widen a segment of SR 28.
“I do want to make sure you know just how competitive this program (INFRA) was. We got $7 billion worth of applications last year for less than $1 billion of funding. So it is really a credit to this community that the Apple Capital Loop made the cut and that it was the single large INFRA grant that we awarded last year,” Buttigieg remarked during a public speech in the Wenatchee Valley on Thursday.
Democratic 8th Congressional District Representative Kim Schrier said, “since I took office, I worked with local stakeholders to make the case to the Department of Transportation about why this project was needed. This grant moves this project forward to improve safety, decrease emergency response times, and connect our communities. I cannot overstate how much of an impact this project will have on the Wenatchee Valley!”
In March 2021 Rep. Schrier sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pushing for the project to be approved. Early on in her first term, she met with community leaders to tour the project area and learn about the critical need for this funding, and then immediately made this one of her top priorities as a new Member of Congress.