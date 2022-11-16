This week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer nominated Democratic U.S. Senator Patty Murray of Washington to the role of President Pro Tempore. Murray is coming off a fresh re-election win over Republican Tiffany Smiley. If appointed, Murray would be America's first President Pro Tempore. That means Murray would be third in line for the American presidency should the President and/or Vice President be unable to serve as well as presiding over the U.S. Senate.
“I am honored to have earned the confidence of Leader Schumer and my colleagues to serve as President Pro Tempore. It’s not lost on me the significance of what it would mean to be the first woman to serve in this role. I have a great deal of respect for the Senate and the good I am able to accomplish for families in Washington state as a voice and vote for them.
“I care deeply about the work we do here in Congress and how that work can help the friends and neighbors I grew up with and the constituents I represent—I look forward to the opportunity to serve our country in this position.”
The President Pro Tempore appoints the director of the Congressional Budget Office (jointly with the Speaker of the House), as well as Senate legislative and legal counsel.
The President Pro Tempore also makes appointments to various national commissions and advisory boards and receives reports from certain government agencies. In the absence of the vice president, the President Pro Tempore may administer all oaths required by the Constitution, may sign legislation, may jointly preside with the Speaker of the House when the two houses sit together in joint sessions or joint meetings, and may fulfill all other obligations of the presiding officer.
Unlike the vice president, however, the President Pro Tempore cannot vote to break a tie in the Senate.
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is the current Senate President Pro Tempore, he's retiring after his term ends in January.