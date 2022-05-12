According to Spudman magazine, the National Potato Council is celebrating this week after the first shipment of American fresh potatoes crossed Mexico’s border for the first time in over two-and-a-half decades. Mexico is in the process of restoring full market access for U.S. fresh potatoes after decades of disagreements and legal issues.
“This is an important moment for the U.S. potato industry and our partners in the federal government who have fought for decades to restore access to this vital market, but we know the work is not over if we are to keep the border open,” NPC President and Washington state potato grower Jared Balcom told Spudman Magazine.
One year ago, a Mexican Supreme Court unanimously ruled that U.S. potatoes were legally authorized to be imported.
“Today’s news wouldn’t be possible without the tireless work of Secretary Tom Vilsack, Ambassador Katherine Tai, and their outstanding teams at USDA and USTR,” said NPC CEO Kam Quarles. “Both agencies have made the restoration of U.S. potato access a top U.S. trade priority. We thank them for getting us to this important step and we will need their continued partnership to ensure that the border remains open as we seek to grow the Mexican market for potatoes.”
The Spudman wrote that Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. potatoes.
American potato industry experts suspect that access to the entire country for fresh U.S. potatoes will provide a market potential of $250 million per year, in a half decade.