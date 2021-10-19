NOTE: Incorrect information was initially provided by the Grant County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office on Tuesday posted the corrected information on its Facebook page.
MOSES LAKE - An 81-year-old man died following a collision Sunday afternoon near Moses Lake.
Emergency personnel responded about 4:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Road F Northeast and Road 4 Northeast. Deputies say a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica was heading south on Road F and failed to yield at the stop sign. The vehicle collided with another vehicle in the intersection.
Both cars ended up off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three occupants of the vehicle that failed to yield were injured. The driver, Tyler J. Hill, 28, Tara L. Collins, 30, and Skyler Crowder, 27, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The lone occupant in the other vehicle, 81-year-old Moses Lake resident Wayne S. Miller, refused medical treatment at the scene. He was later taken to Samaritan Hospital where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the wreck.