WENATCHEE - The effort to support local residents who were displaced by the war in Ukraine continues through the holidays.
What's expected to be the biggest Ukrainian refugee fundraiser of the season is slated to happen at Pybus Public Market from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 6. The occasion falls on the Christmas Eve for Ukrainians who usually celebrate on Jan. 7.
Organized by the group, The Friends of Ukrainian Refugees, the event signals the kickoff of the 2023 campaign to support refugees living in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties. The benefit will feature traditional Ukrainian music and cultural events, plus a dessert dash, a silent auction, door prizes, opportunities for new volunteers to sign up to help, and more. All proceeds will go to support Ukrainian refugee families in the region.
The Friends of Ukrainian Refugees is providing support for more than 50 families displaced by the war in Ukraine. The organizing group says many of the people it supports came to the U.S. with nothing more than what they could carry. Funding from the event will finance needed essentials, English classes and tutoring, job seeking, rental assistance, legal aid, transportation and more.
The Friends of Ukraine Refugees is a group of community members, retirees, clergy, and professionals who formed a committee to help Ukrainian refugees who have been relocated to North Central Washington. We meet regularly to discuss goals, budgeting, events, and more at Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee.
If you would like to learn more about the committee’s mission, visit its website at friendsofukrainerefugees.org. For media inquiries, please contact Dr. Keith Madsen at drkmad2006@yahoo.com.