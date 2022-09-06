MOSES LAKE - September 24, 2022 will mark a significant milestone for the city of Moses Lake as a progressive municipality. It's because the city of nearly 30,000 is having it's first community-wide celebration dedicated to honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.
Known as 'UMANI,' the festival will celebrate the Hispanic community and those who want to learn more about it.
During the event, 3rd Street will be closed off as the site that will host the event's various activities. The festival will feature a lowrider parade consisting of Moses Lake's local car club the Los LakeSiders & car show with cash prizes, a local resource row, dance lessons, a mechanical bull, food, a She Se Puede Pop Up market, theatrical performances, live music, art and a beer garden.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Moses Lake.