ROYAL CITY - A Pasco man is dead after he was careened into by a semi in Royal City on Thursday. State Troopers say 27-year-old Juan Medina Sanchez was going north on Road F in an SUV just before 6:30 a.m. when he failed to stop at an intersection.
Authorities say 33-year-old Diego Rivera of Connell was going east on SR 26 when Medina Sanchez pulled out in front of him at the intersection.
Medina Sanchez was hit on the driver’s side, both vehicles came to rest on the westbound shoulder.
State Troopers say Medina Sanchez wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Rivera was not hurt.