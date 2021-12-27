RITZVILLE - In a tragic precursor to Christmas, a Washtucna family is likely grieving after an 18-year-old man died from his injuries in a crash near Ritzville last Thursday.
iFIBER ONE News initially reported that Jeffery Zupan of Washtucna was hurt in the crash, which happened on SR 261 just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 23. The collision happened nine miles south of Ritzville.
State Troopers say Zupan was speeding and was unable to negotiate a curve resulting in him crossing the centerline and colliding with another vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kurtis Klein of Edwall. Klein was unhurt; he was belted up. As for Zupan, he was unbuckled and was severely injured.
Zupan eventually died from his injuries and Washington State Patrol notified the public about his death at 3:42 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Authorities say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.