MOSES LAKE - The Unchained Brotherhood Motorcycle Club will be back out along North Stratford Road in Moses Lake the next two Saturday’s for their annual Christmas toy drive.
The club is hosting the toy drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec 11 outside Penhallurick’s True Value.
The motorcycle club is again collecting new and gently-used toys, along with monetary donations to purchase additional toys. The club works directly with the Moses Lake Food Bank to distribute the toys to children in need.
The Unchained Brotherhood typically raises about $10,000 during the event each year. The toy drive is now in its 16th year.
According to their website, the Unchained Brotherhood Motorcycle Club’s mission is to provide an atmosphere of recovery and recreation for male bikers who choose not to fight drug addiction alone.