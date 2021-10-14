SOAP LAKE - The traffic in and out of Soap Lake will likely ramp up when its longtime roller skating rink reopens after years of sitting dormant. Bought by Chuck Walsh and his family, the building is breathing again as crews overhaul and modernize the historic site.
Walsh and his family are from Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Walsh, a speed skater and roller derby player and coach, bought the building on August 8, 2021 and plan to reopen it as Hollywood-Roll on Oct. 30.
Walsh says progress on restoring the rink has been quick as crews tear down walls and replace the ceiling.
“We’re going for a more open concept,” Walsh told iFIBER ONE News. “The look is going to be 100% different,” he added.
Things being done to the building include renovation of the bathrooms, new building paint, new murals, adding a new sound system and revamping the snack bar. Walsh says people won’t be limiting to quad skates anymore, he says roller blades will be available to rent as well.
Walsh’s long-term plan is to transform the rink into a Family Entertainment Center with plans to add video games, outdoor mini-golf and batting cages.
The ‘Hollywood’ in Hollywood-Roll was Walsh’s roller derby name. Walsh has experiencing managing roller skating rinks having managed a rink in White Center for years and has other family members involved in the roller business.
"My wife and I have over 40 years in skating knowledge together, we both skate and coach roller derby as well. I grew up as a rink rat in Everett at the skate deck and that’s where I landed my first job! Speed skating has always been my passion. Skating has been a huge staple in our life’s and we are excited to bring skating back to this amazing rink!! We are so glad that Roland and Melinda have given us knowledge and are supportive in the skating rink!"
The Soap Lake roller rink was built in the 1950's.