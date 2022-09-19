YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a 'unicorn' elk.
A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife's Kyle Garrison says that kind of antler growth is uncommon, but it is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Garrison says this type of antler growth can be caused by injury, hormones or genetics; Garrison says from the looks of the trail cam, it appears to be genetic.
Based on the footage reviewed by Garrison, he implied that the antler doesn't appear to be causing harm to the elk, but it could hinder the elk's ability to feed. It could also impact the elk's success at reproduction.