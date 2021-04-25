Ephrata firefighters are tending to the scene of a fire that burned a portion of the United Methodist Church. Sheriff’s officials say the blaze was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the blaze started in the office area of the church, not in the sanctuary. Firefighters are expected to be at the scene through most of the morning. The cause of the fire remains unknown. There are no reports of injuries. The Ephrata church fire comes three weeks after a fire consumed the Slavic Baptist Church in Soap Lake.
United Methodist Church in Ephrata catches fire Sunday morning
Shawn Goggins
