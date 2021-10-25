MOSES LAKE - A home under construction was damaged in Moses Lake over the weekend after someone set several small fires inside the residence.
Police were contacted Saturday morning and learned an unknown suspect entered a home on South Madison Street. Officers found significant burn damage along a downstairs door, a bathtub and two upstairs windows. There was also burn marks near the crawl space along with other doors and windows, according to Moses Lake police.
Police Chief Kevin Fuhr said there was evidence of an accelerant used on the ground near some of the burned areas.
The fires were out before police had arrived.
It’s estimated to cost $5,000 to $6,000 to fix the damage.
Police have not identified a suspect and anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.