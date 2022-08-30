GRANT COUNTY — Grant County detectives are asking the public for help in solving a 23-year-old cold case murder.
The body of 45-year-old Basin City resident Jesse Loman was discovered on May 9, 1999 in a remote area near the Seep Lakes, located south of the O’Sullivan Reservoir, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say he had been shot in the head and torso.
Loman had gone to the Seep Lakes area the day before to set up camp for a family outing.
Detectives have not been able to identify a suspect. Whoever was responsible for the killing likely also took Loman’s pickup truck. The green 1995 Chevy was recovered on May 9 in the Moses Lake Safeway parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.