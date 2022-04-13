Famous wildlife biologist and TV host Jeff Corwin was joined by state and federal fish and wildlife biologists somewhere between Quincy and Waterville for the filming of an upcoming episode of Wildlife Nation.
Corwin helped with annual winter counts and recovery efforts of the protected pygmy rabbit. Once a thriving species, the pygmy rabbit population has thinned significantly due to commercial and residential development as well as wildfires. Their population has been reduced to minimal numbers in two small areas in the Columbia Basin.
The pygmy rabbit is small at only a maximum of 12 inches long, weighing at around 1 lb. The rabbit is protected under the Endangered Species Act. Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife says reintroduction efforts were semi-successful until wildfires repeatedly swept through their habitat over the last few years. The fires destroyed sagebrush, the plant these rabbits depend on for food and shelter.
Each year, Fish and Wildlife crews catch, count and do health assessments of the rabbits.
Corwin and his crew came to the area to document the conservation work done to protect the rabbits in light of Earth Day. The episode featuring local pygmy rabbits will air at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on ABC on Saturday, April 23. Anyone wanting to volunteer to help with pygmy rabbit conservation can register as a volunteer by signing up for “pygmy rabbit reintroductions” when asked about your interest area. Click this link if you are interested in volunteering.