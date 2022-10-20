PLAIN — An upcoming weather change is expected to help improve air quality in the Wenatchee Valley as smoke still lingers from the Bolt Creek, White River and Irving Peak fires.
Forecast for rain and cooler weather beginning Friday in the Cascade mountains and western Washington are looking promising to bring relief from wildfire smoke, according to the National Weather Service.
An air quality alert is in effect through Friday for Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Air quality levels on Thursday show unhealthy to very unhealthy conditions.
“The precipitation will be welcome news for the fires, and then push the smoke out of the area, so should see major improvement to the air quality situation,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Wolf stated.
The White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have burned a combined 15,900 acres since being started by lightning on Aug. 11. The Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish is at 14,766 acres and 43 percent contained.