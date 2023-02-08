UDPATE (12:30 p.m.) — State troopers say one person has died and four others are injured following a collision Wednesday morning on U.S. 2 near Leavenworth.
The collision occurred just west of Leavenworth, according to the Washington State Patrol. The highway has reopened.
State troopers say a driver lost control and the vehicle was T-boned by an oncoming car.
Two of the four people injured are listed in critical condition.
The state patrol continues to investigate.
LEAVENWORTH — U.S. 2 is closed in both direction just west of Leavenworth due to a serious injury collision.
The closure is from milepost 99 at Coles Corner to milepost 85, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
State troopers say the collision involves multiple vehicles.
There is currently no estimated time for the highway to reopen and no detour is available.
The state patrol is investigating the wreck.