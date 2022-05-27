UPDATE — Two people were hospitalized and a driver cited in a six-vehicle collision on state Route 17 in Moses Lake.
Mario A. Uribe, a 36-year-old Moses Lake man, was cited for first-degree negligent driving after he failed to stop at a red light while heading north on SR 17, colliding with the front end of a Honda Accord that had entered the intersection from Wheeler Road when the light changed to green, according to the state patrol.
Uribe’s Ford F-350 and trailer were both totaled in the wreck.
The Honda deflected off the pickup truck and crossed into the southbound lane, colliding with another vehicle that then hit a fourth vehicle. Uribe’s pickup truck continued and struck the front end of another vehicle. A sixth vehicle was struck by debris from the collision.
Uribe was not hurt in the wreck.
Two people — a 34-year-old Moses Lake woman and a 41-year-old Moses Lake man, were taken to Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.
The state patrol says a second collision occurred in the area following the six-vehicle crash that happened just before 6:30 p.m.