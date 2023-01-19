UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee.
Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
The state patrol continues to investigate.
UPDATE (10 a.m.) — Two people were killed in a Thursday morning collision on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee.
A 33-year-old man was driving east on Highway 2 when he reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline, according to the state patrol. The vehicle then rotated and was struck by a westbound vehicle.
The 33-year-old and the driver of the other vehicle, a 61-year-old man, died at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision. It’s unknown if drugs and/or alcohol was a factor.
Highway 2 was closed near Lincoln Rock State Park for about three hours.
EAST WENATCHEE — State troopers are on scene of a double-fatality collision on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee.
The collision occurred at milepost 135 near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol. The highway is closed in both directions.
Troopers say the highway will remain closed for a few hours.
No other details have been released.
US 97A is available as an alternate route, according to WSDOT.