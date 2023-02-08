LEAVENWORTH — Two British Columbia residents were killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on U.S. 2 near Leavenworth.
Elizabeth M. Fortin, a 55-year-old British Columbia resident, was driving a 2000 Honda CR-V east on U.S. 2. State troopers say she lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the centerline and rotated counterclockwise.
Fortin’s vehicle was then struck by a westbound 2014 Toyota RAV4, according to the state patrol.
Fortin was injured and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Her two passengers, 79-year-old Petar S. Kvenich and 75-year-old Maria A. Valkovich, both died in the wreck.
The driver of the Toyota, a 68-year-old Leavenworth resident, and his passenger, a 67-year-old Leavenworth resident, were both hurt and taken to the Wenatchee hospital.
The state patrol reported Fortin was driving too fast for road conditions. Troopers continue to investigate.