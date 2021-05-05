RITZVILLE - A 31-year-old man was injured in a rollover wreck Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 west of Ritzville.
Oak Harbor resident Jesse M. Van Benschoten was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck west on I-90, near milepost 196, when he reportedly drove off the road and onto the left shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Benschoten then overcorrected and crossed the interstate, causing the pickup truck to roll onto the right shoulder. Benschoten was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its side. Troopers reported the man was not wearing a seatbelt.
Benschoten was airlifted by LifeFlight to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for his injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The crash occurred at about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.