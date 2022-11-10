QUINCY — A 33-year-old man was killed in a Wednesday night wreck near Quincy.
Emergency personnel responded about 8:40 p.m. to the collision on Road 5 Northwest near Road T Northwest. Deputies say Spokane resident Justin Evans was driving a 2021 Toyota 4Runner east on Road 5 when he reportedly crossed the centerline.
The 4Runner collided head-on with a westbound commercial vehicle pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Evans died at the scene. His body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office.
The other driver, 45-year-old Spokane Valley resident Benjamin Krahn, was not injured.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.