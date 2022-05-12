Thursday 9 p.m. UPDATE --- The woman killed in Wednesday's crash in Kittitas County has been identified as 33-year-old Kirsten Kotz of Spanaway. The condition of her son who was riding in the back seat remains unknown.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EASTON - Washington state troopers say a 33-year-old Spanaway woman is dead after wrecking her vehicle on I-90 in Kittitas County Wednesday evening.
State Patrol officials say at about 6:39 p.m., the woman was going west on I-90 just north of Easton when she left the road to the right, hit a cement barrier, went back into the lanes of travel and rolled across all lanes of travel ejecting the driver.
Troopers say the woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The woman was declared dead at the scene of the collision.
As for her 7-year-old son who was wearing his seatbelt in the back seat, he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.