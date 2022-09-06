QUINCY — A 38-year-old Quincy man died in a rollover crash on Monday southwest of Quincy.
Eduardo Diaz Magana was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger east on Road 6 Northwest, reportedly at a high rate of speed, when he lost control and went off the road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The car drove through a power pole and then hit a parked car near a home. The car then rolled and came to rest on its top against a flatbed trailer.
Deputies say Magana was partially ejected and became pinned under the car. He died at the scene. The lone passenger in the car, Magana’s brother Noel Diaz Magana, 46, had a laceration to his head and was treated and released at Quincy Valley Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit believes speed was a factor in the crash.