OTHELLO - A 4-year-old Othello boy has died following a Saturday shooting.
The boy had been taken to the hospital and later died, according to the Othello Police Department.
The boy’s father, 27-year-old Felipe Tapia-Perez, was booked into Adams County Jail for second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and alien in possession of a stolen firearm.
Othello police responded Saturday to the shooting in the 300 block of Hamlet Street. The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken by family to the hospital.
Police say Tapia-Perez admitted to accidentally firing the gun. Police said Saturday Tapia-Perez is cooperating.
The Washington State Crime Lab assisted in the forensic investigation.