MOSES LAKE — Seven men are facing attempted child rape charges in connection to a Washington State Patrol online undercover operation.
All seven men are facing charges of second-degree attempted rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
The state patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force conducted the operation this week, posing as a 12-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl or a 13-year-old boy on online chat websites.
State troopers created fake accounts on the chat websites and were contacted by the individuals. All seven men were reportedly told through messages they were talking with a minor and all seven discussed having sex with the minor, according to the state patrol.
The state patrol reported the seven men agreed to meet at a location in Moses Lake, believing they were meeting a child to have sex.
Omar Ivan Mancinas Garza, 39, and Abraham Calderon Ozuna, 19, were both arrested on Aug. 22 after arriving at the arranged location. Fulgencio Ramos Jr., 21, Robert Jeffrey R. Bancroft, 20, and Joshua K. Leonard, 44, were arrested Aug. 23, according to the state patrol. Mason Tyler Pilling, 27, and Jerardo Reyes, 27, were arrested Aug. 24.
Dubbed “Operation Net Nanny,” this is the 19th operation spearheaded by the state patrol task force since 2015. Participating agencies during this weeks’ operation included the Grant County Prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s office, Homeland Security, Moses Lake police, Othello police, the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team, INET, Quincy police, Tacoma police, the FBI, Kennewick police and Spokane police.