UPDATE (9:15 p.m.) - All evacuations have been lifted for the wildfire near Soap Lake.
The Level 3 evacuations that had been in place were lifted just after 9 p.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
ORIGINAL STORY — Level 3 evacuations remain in place for the wildfire near Soap Lake as about 50 structures are threatened.
The wind-driven fire continues to burn and is estimated at about 300 acres, according to the sheriff’s office.
Level 3 evacuations (leave now) remain for residents on Adrian Road between SR 28 and Road 20 Northeast, the 21000 block of Road D. 5 Northeast, 2400 block of Road 20.8 Northeast and Road D.5 Northeast/Road 20.6 Northeast.
As of 6 p.m., there are no reports of any structures lost.
The wildfire burning at Road 14 Northwest and Road Road M.5 Northwest near Quincy is in mop-up and has burned around 300 acres. A handful of homes were given Level 3 evacuations earlier on Tuesday.
Wildfires west of Moses Lake and south of Ephrata are both in mop-up. The Hiawatha Fire near Moses Lake burned about 120 acres. No structures were damaged. The fire near Ephrata was kept to less than two acres.