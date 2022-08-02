UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) — All evacuation notices have been lifted for the town of Vantage.
The Level 2 evacuations were lifted at 8 p.m., according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
The Vantage Highway remains closed except for local traffic. PUD crews are working to replace dozens of damaged power power poles along the highway.
ORIGINAL STORY — The Vantage Highway Fire is now estimated at about 10,500 acres as the fire continues to spread north.
“As the head of the fire continues to push north, aerial resources are hitting those northernmost drainages with water drops and retardant,” fire officials stated. “Hand crews are being sent into the drainages to attack the fire’s spread on the ground.”
Incident command says the fire area is dispersed with large areas of unburned fuels. The fire has burned on both sides of the Vantage Highway, with the majority of the blaze to the north of the road.
The town of Vantage remains under Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation. The sheriff’s office asks residents to stay alert to changing conditions. Power was restored to the town Tuesday afternoon after the power had to be cut for firefighter safety Monday night.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Wednesday evening due to low humidity and high winds with 30 to 40 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.