MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man.
Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
The second suspect has not been identified and remains at large.
Grant County deputies responded at about 7:50 a.m. after a 911 call of a break-in on Adair Street in the Larson Housing community. The occupant of the home was awakened by the two suspects, both armed with knives. The occupant was able to get out of the home safely.
The unidentified suspect fled the home.
Larson Heights and North elementary schools and Endeavor Middle School were in lock down during the police activity.
Robles Mejia was sentenced earlier this year to 1.5 months in jail after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. He was found inside Commercial Tire near Moses Lake on Feb. 20 after breaking in and appeared to be in the process of cutting a catalytic converter from a school bus inside the building.