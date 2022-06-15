8:50 P.M. UPDATE - Wenatchee Police say one person has been arrested after a bomb threat was phoned into the Chelan County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. Police reportedly informed the media that authorities managed to trace the threat to a phone and address in East Wenatchee where the suspected was eventually arrested. Bomb sniffing dogs did not locate any evidence of an incendiary device at the courthouse and the 'all-clear' has been given.
WENATCHEE - Authorities are combing the Chelan County Courthouse for evidence of an explosive device after a threat was made on Wednesday afternoon.
Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says the threat was called in. After the threat came in, all offices on the Chelan County Courthouse campus were closed.
In addition, Washington St. is closed from Orondo Avenue to King Street.
Reinfeld says command staff are waiting to get the ‘all-clear’ from the proper authorities. So far, nothing seems to be out of place and no suspicious device has been found as of 3:30 p.m.