9:27 P.M. UPDATE -- The 'all clear' has been given after multiple agencies swept an area of downtown Leavenworth that was under a bomb threat. It took Chelan County Sheriff's deputies a few hours before the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad helped them determine that the bomb threat was false. No devices were found. Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Rich Magnussen told iFIBER ONE News that his department is in the process of investigating where the call came from. Magnussen says the Sheriff's department has managed to arrest those responsible for phony-threats in the past. However, the department's ability to trace those calls depends on which number they called to contact Rivercom 911.
=================================
LEAVENWORTH - Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Musgrove says deputies are asking people to evacuate or shelter in place as they investigate a bomb threat that was called in Thursday afternoon.
Musgrove says the threat came into Rivercom 911 Dispatch. The gazebo area in the 700 block of US 2 was targeted in the threat. Musgrove says a secondary threat has come in as well. He added that bomb squads from out of the area are arriving to probe for a possible explosive device(s).
Motorists are being asked to use east Leavenworth roads and Icicle roads as a detour route. Approaching motorists and pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the area.