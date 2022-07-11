QUINCY - More was revealed about the ordeal that unfolded into a shootout between law enforcement and a fugitive near Moses Lake on Sunday.
On Monday, the Quincy Police Department, one of the investigating agencies in the officer-involved shooting, released an update.
Quincy Police say Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting bail enforcement agents with locating 42-year-old Robert Gwinn who had outstanding felony warrants that were traffic and theft-related when the shooting occurred.
At around 1:15 p.m. deputies were informed that Gwinn was inside in a vehicle in the 13000 block of Stratford Road when he was contacted by deputies. Gwinn opened fire on deputies and they they shot back.
Investigators say they’ve confirmed that at least one deputy returned fire.
After the shooting subsided, Gwinn allegedly forced his way into a home in the 8000 block of Stratford Rd., took vehicle keys from the home’s owner who was not expecting him and had no idea who he was. Gwinn allegedly stole a Jeep and drove through a farm field towards Crab Creek.
The chase in the stolen rig reportedly spanned down Rd. 7. A pursuing Moses Lake Police officer used a PIT maneuver on Gwinn’s vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll. Gwinn was treated at the scene and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center where it was confirmed that Gwinn was struck by a bullet in the shoulder.
As of Monday afternoon, Gwinn remains hospitalized. None of the officers involved sustained any injuries and all officers directly involved are on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation.
The investigation is being conducted by the Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) without any involvement from the Moses Lake Police Department or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The independent investigation team for this officer-involved use of force comprises members of the Ellensburg Police Department, Ephrata Police Department, Quincy Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
In April of last year, Gwinn had barricaded himself in a Soap Lake home, armed with a knife. Gwinn was in the home for three hours, refusing to comply with officer demands and had to be flushed out with tear gas. Gwinn was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and residential burglary.