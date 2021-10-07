11:48 a.m. update -- Washington Corrections Center in Shelton has confirmed that this morning's reported incident involving law enforcement did not involve the state corrections facility.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Communities throughout Mason County are on edge after reports of a shooting early Thursday.
iFIBER ONE News is getting reports that a jail officer in Mason County was shot and the shooter is now on the run. It is unclear which jail the incident was affiliated with. Shelton is home to the Washington Corrections Center.
Law enforcement, both Shelton Police and the Mason County Sheriff's Office are reportedly tracking down the suspect.
Deputies report that suspect is potentially armed and dangerous.
Intel at this time is preliminary. We'll have more information as it becomes available.